The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $729.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

