The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

