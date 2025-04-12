The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 55,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE IPG opened at $24.57 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

