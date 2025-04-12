The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ODP were worth $33,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth $2,589,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ODP by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

