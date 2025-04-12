TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Trading 7.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
TomTom Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.
TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About TomTom
TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.
