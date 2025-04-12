Top Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued based on fundamental analysis, such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios compared to similar companies. Investors often favor value stocks with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true worth, providing potential long-term gains despite current low valuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,862,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891,370. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,275,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $8.14 on Friday, hitting $523.95. 6,222,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.83.

