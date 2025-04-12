Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,034,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $20,015,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $11,126,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.