Townsquare Capital LLC Has $18.35 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 290.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

BA opened at $156.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

