Townsquare Capital LLC Has $25.42 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $25,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $90,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares in the company, valued at $23,888,697.48. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,460,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,606,935.93. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,251,592 shares of company stock valued at $308,485,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

