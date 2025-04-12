Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $287.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.37.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $244.96 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average is $248.84.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $16,344,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

