Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $247.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.37.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TRV opened at $244.96 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.84.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.