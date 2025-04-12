Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,222 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,866,000 after buying an additional 270,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,681,000 after acquiring an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 543,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.