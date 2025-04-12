Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.41 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DHI opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

