Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $20.49 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DexCom were worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in DexCom by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 207,601 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 58,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of DexCom by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 94,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,401.02. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

