Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 1,745 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SoundThinking by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SoundThinking by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SoundThinking by 245.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in SoundThinking by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.28 million, a P/E ratio of -139.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

