Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 38,992 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

International Money Express Price Performance

International Money Express stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.01.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

