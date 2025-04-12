Trexquant Investment LP Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,022 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 397,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $176.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.07%.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,258.14. This trade represents a 3.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bhadreskumar Patel acquired 9,900 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.95. This represents a 8.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $279,295. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Resources Connection

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.