Trexquant Investment LP Invests $666,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 366,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Carter’s by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,830,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

