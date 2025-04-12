Trexquant Investment LP Invests $822,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $1,768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,558,000 after acquiring an additional 177,551 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.74 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

