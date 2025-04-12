Trexquant Investment LP Sells 32,546 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,546 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.52 million. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 927,414 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,293.28. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,108.24. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $631,256. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

