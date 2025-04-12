Trexquant Investment LP Sells 353,638 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,638 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National Vision by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.
National Vision Price Performance
National Vision stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $909.16 million, a P/E ratio of -57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
