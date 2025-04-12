Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,212 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.