Trexquant Investment LP Takes $610,000 Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 703.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PMTS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About CPI Card Group

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Further Reading

