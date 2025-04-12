Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEN

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $272.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.80. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,341.14. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,069.84. The trade was a 79.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,222,390. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 42,409.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,416,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $23,866,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.