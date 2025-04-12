U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 10.2% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.85 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

