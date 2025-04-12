U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.90. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

