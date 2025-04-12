U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.
U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,414. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
