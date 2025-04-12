Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Trading Down 12.9% – Here’s Why

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.97 and last traded at $109.06. Approximately 242,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 538,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

