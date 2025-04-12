Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lowered by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

VEA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

