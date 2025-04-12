VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VeriSign by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $247.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.05 and a 52 week high of $258.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

