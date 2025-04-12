Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.