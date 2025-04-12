Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.35. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

