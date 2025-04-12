Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.85. 259,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,015,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VTLE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Vital Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $522.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $123,841.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,900.62. This represents a 12.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

