W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $30,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,366,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.89.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $992.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $993.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,072.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

