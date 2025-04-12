Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,311,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,767,000. Retail Opportunity Investments makes up approximately 2.5% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

