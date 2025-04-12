Water Island Capital LLC Invests $11.41 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 176,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,000. Berry Global Group comprises about 1.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,713,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,352,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10,599.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 321,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.