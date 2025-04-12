Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.61.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.