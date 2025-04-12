Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 387,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Newell Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,823 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $72,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,637,000 after buying an additional 2,066,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,973,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,740,000 after acquiring an additional 111,614 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

