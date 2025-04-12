Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 122,748 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 122,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Navigator were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $2,504,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 136,160 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,001,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 102,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 108.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 92,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 852,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Navigator Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Navigator’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

