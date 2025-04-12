Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,055 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $77,136,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,572,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,861 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $8,269,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:H opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.28.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.