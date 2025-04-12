Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JEF opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

