Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 131,593 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 321,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,131 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 918.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

