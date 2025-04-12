Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.35 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $30,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

