Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 44,644 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of SPDW opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.