Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,847 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $26,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CW opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.43 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.71.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,858.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total value of $924,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,953.12. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.