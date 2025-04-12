Whitefield Income Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:WHI)

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.
Whitefield Income Stock Performance
Whitefield Income Company Profile
Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.
