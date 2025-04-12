Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 40.20 ($0.53). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.53), with a volume of 13,972 shares.

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. The company has a market capitalization of £46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.47.

About Windar Photonics

(Get Free Report)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.