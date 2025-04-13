10,000 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Primo Brands stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. Primo Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

