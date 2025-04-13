126,424 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 126,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.