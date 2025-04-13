1,575,947 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Purchased by Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,575,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,274,000. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF comprises about 14.9% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.77% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $35.16 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

